K-pop video tutorial to be out on July 19

Dream K-Pop girls to share 25 self-made videos from July 19

The Consulate-General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai has announced that video tutorial classes on K-pop singing and dancing will be released starting July 19 as part of the annual Korean Cultural Week.

Dream K-Pop girls, a five-member group, will be sharing 25 self-made videos through which they will introduce their own techniques on K-Pop. This will include three live dance sessions and the initiative is aimed at encouraging young Indians to express their talent as well as indulge in a stress buster.

The members of Dream K-pop are Rhea Rajkumar, a fourth year MBBS student of the Madras Medical College; R Sruthi, who works in Trade finance; Subiksha Priyal, a first year fashion designing student; Sindhoo Dhana, a software engineer; and Jeson Dagam, a student from Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Consul-General Hong-yup Lee said that the Dream Team began their journey with the consulate in 2020 in order to continue the legacy of K-Pop and emphasize its message on patriotism, family-oriented values and positivity which is in line with the Indian cultural values and traditions. In addition to the video tutorials, the Consulate has launched dance and vocal contests. The entries can be sent to dreamkpop1020 @gmail.com to win prizes and the videos will be available on Instagram on the handle @dream___kpop and on YouTube at the Dream Kpop Channel. The winners will be knwon on September 12.