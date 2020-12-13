K-pop fans treated to scintillating music

Quizzes and dance mark the event in city

Music, dance, and quizzes took the centre stage on Saturday at a K-pop event organised by the Consulate General of Republic of Korea in the city.

The event, which brought together several K-pop fans, was hosted by members of the “Dream K-Pop Girls”, who had emerged successful in a series of K-pop contests conducted across the country.

Rhea Rajkumar, an MBBS student at Madras Medical College; R. Sruthi, a post graduate in Business Economics; Subiksha Priyal, a fashion design student; and Sindhoo Dhana, a software engineer; took the stage and performed hit K-pop numbers.

“Both the music and the choreography in K-pop videos are extremely appealing and transcend language barriers. We also love how K-Pop idols connect with their fans,” said Rhea. Sindhoo and Subiksha said the variety of music that different K-pop groups dabbled in was something they love. “As a vocalist, I’m drawn to the music and lyrics as a whole, and how the songs deal with different themes,” said Shruti. The team also has a fifth member, Jeson Dagam, a third year medical student who lives in Arunachal Pradesh.

The audience also took part in a K-pop and K-drama quiz as well as a K-Pop dance competition as a part of the event. As a part of their Korean cultural week celebrations, the Dream K-pop girls had also released online video tutorials on K-pop singing and dancing from October.

Young-seup Kwon, Consul General, said he was happy to see how popular K-pop music was in India and particularly, in Chennai.

“I hope that your love for K-pop music encourages you to explore Korean culture and the Korean language further. This will open the doors to many educational and employment opportunities in South Korea,” he said.

Speaking about the cultural events organised by the consulate, Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul-General, said they were thankful for the active participation and kind support of people from South India.