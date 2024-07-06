K. Mahalingam is new president of Madras Management Association

K. Mahalingam, partner and director of TSM Group of Companies, was elected president of the Madras Management Association (MMA). According to a press release, the election for office-bearers was held on Friday, July 5, in which he was elected president for 2024-25.

Mr. Mahalingam is a distinguished NIT Trichy and IIM-Calcutta alumni, and boasts over 35 years of leadership in transforming businesses and driving impactful investments.

The other office-bearers of MMA include Sundaram Home Finance managing director (MD) D. Lakshminarayanan as senior vice-president, Saint Gobain India (Glass division) MD A.R. Unnikrishnan as vice-president and Super Auto Forge MD Seetharaman as Secretary.

