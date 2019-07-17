K-13 director claims he was short-changed

The Tamil film industry is a ₹1,000 crore industry, where millions of rupees are thrown at big names for their signature. However, many admit privately that the industry often short-changes debutant film-makers, assistant directors, lesser-known actors and technicians.

Film-maker Barath Neelakantan, whose Arulnidhi Tamilarasu starrerr K-13 received good reviews and was considered a box-office success, on Friday wrote on social media that he had still not been paid his full remuneration. He received support immediately from several professionals in the industry.

Most of them attested to how they too had been short-changed in the past. The film’s cinematographer, Aravind Singh, encouraged the film-maker to join the union to safeguard himself from delayed payments.

While Neelakantan did not name the producers of K-13 on social media, he told The Hindu that the producer in question had agreed to pay him ₹5 lakh.

Mutual agreement

“I had agreed to direct for ₹5 lakh. While ₹2 lakh was paid, we had mutually agreed that ₹3 lakh would be paid later, despite what was in the contract. Though the film is not in the red, the producer has been ignoring my plea for settling my dues. When I pushed for it, the fine print of the contract was quoted,” he said.

He added, “I signed the contract because I was convinced that it was just a formality.” SP Cinemas, the producers, did not respond. The film-maker said he would send a legal notice to the producers.