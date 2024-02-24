Jyothi darshan at Vadalur will not be disrupted in any manner: Sekarbabu

February 24, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu on Saturday said that the conduct of Jyothi Darshan at Vadalur where Saint Ramalinga Swamigal, popularly known as Vallalar, attained siddhi will not be disrupted in any manner due to the construction of an international centre there.

Addressing presspersons after handing over appointing orders to 379 executive officers, he said that only the DMK government gave importance to Vallalar and his teachings. The international centre will have a dhyana mandapam, a paada salai, a yoga centre, digital library and an old-age home among other facilities. The Minister was responding to charges by a section of devotees and some politicians that the jyothi darshan will be affected due to the construction.

So far, after the DMK government took office, 379 vacancies, including the posts of executive officers, have been filled, 186 persons have been appointed in temples on compassionate grounds, and 1,289 persons who worked for over five years on consolidated pay have been regularised.

