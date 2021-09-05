Juveniles picked up for bike racing, let off with warning

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 00:57 IST

Four youth, including three juveniles, were caught by the traffic police while they were racing bikes near Poonamallee. They were let off after a warning.

Traffic investigation inspector Subashiny and other personnel reached the spot after receiving a complaint about the racing, but the youth fled the spot. After scrutinising CCTV footage, the police traced the culprits. Later, the police secured Buvanesh, 18, of Kumananchavadi and three juveniles who were in age of 15, 16 and 17. A case was booked against Buvenesh and the father of the 17-year-old for rash driving.

Advertising

Advertising