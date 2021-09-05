Chennai

Juveniles picked up for bike racing, let off with warning

Four youth, including three juveniles, were caught by the traffic police while they were racing bikes near Poonamallee. They were let off after a warning.

Traffic investigation inspector Subashiny and other personnel reached the spot after receiving a complaint about the racing, but the youth fled the spot. After scrutinising CCTV footage, the police traced the culprits. Later, the police secured Buvanesh, 18, of Kumananchavadi and three juveniles who were in age of 15, 16 and 17. A case was booked against Buvenesh and the father of the 17-year-old for rash driving.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 12:58:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/juveniles-picked-up-for-bike-racing-let-off-with-warning/article36298220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY