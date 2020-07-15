Juveniles escape from private home in Tiruvallur

Chennai

15 July 2020 00:16 IST

Police are on the lookout for them

Two juvenile boys, a 17-year-old and a 10-year-old, escaped from a private home for children in Tiruvallur in the early hours of Sunday.

The police are on the lookout for them. The boys removed the door latch and escaped from the facility. A FIR has been registered with the Tiruvallur town police. R.G. Anand, member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), visited the home and conducted an enquiry on Tuesday.

According to the police, there are six children in the home. The 17-year-old boy, who has been in conflict with the law regularly, was brought to the home for reformation recently.

“He is an orphan and has not been to school. Though he was provided regular counselling sessions, he wanted to leave the home,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old boy, who was in Class IV, was rescued by the Railway Police in 2019 as his mother was into begging. “We hope that the children will be rescued soon,” an official from the District Child Protection Unit said.