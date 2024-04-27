ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile who escaped police custody apprehended

April 27, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had been arrested in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter along with four adults

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old juvenile who was arrested in connection with a murder case escaped when he was being taken to the Juvenile Justice Board in Kellys, but was later apprehended at his house, the police said.

They said that on Wednesday afternoon, Desingu, 46, a history-sheeter from Tondiarpet, was hacked to death at the junction of Thideer Nagar and S.N. Chetty Road. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the Fishing Harbour police arrested D. Gopi alias Venkatesan, 32, M. Bharathi, 33, Akesh, 29, J. Rajeeth, 23, of Tondiarpet, and a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the case. Two knives and four mobile phones were seized from them.

The four adults were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US