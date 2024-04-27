Juvenile who escaped police custody apprehended

April 27, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 17-year-old juvenile who was arrested in connection with a murder case escaped when he was being taken to the Juvenile Justice Board in Kellys, but was later apprehended at his house, the police said.

They said that on Wednesday afternoon, Desingu, 46, a history-sheeter from Tondiarpet, was hacked to death at the junction of Thideer Nagar and S.N. Chetty Road. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the Fishing Harbour police arrested D. Gopi alias Venkatesan, 32, M. Bharathi, 33, Akesh, 29, J. Rajeeth, 23, of Tondiarpet, and a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the case. Two knives and four mobile phones were seized from them.

The four adults were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.