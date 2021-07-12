Juvenile held for extorting from minor near Sriperumpudur

The All-Women Police, Sriperumpudur, on Sunday arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly extorting money from a Class IX girl from his school by threatening to upload a morphed picture of her on social media.

Police sources said both were students of a private international school in Kancheepuram, and were acquainted with each other. The boy was a Class XI student, and they interacted and shared pictures on social media for nearly two years.

Recently, the boy started demanding money from her, and she sent him some cash through a digital wallet.

Last week, he demanded she hand over her gold chain. When she declined, he threatened to morph her pictures and share them on social media. He also sent her some samples.

The girl told her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the police. After a thorough investigation, the police detained the boy.