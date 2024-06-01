ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile black kite seeks ‘cooked food’ in  Perumbakkam wetland

Published - June 01, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A section of Perumbakkam wetland (towards the kuccha road on the western side) was burnt to a cinder in a fire that started on Thursday night and raged on through Friday, which had fire-tender vehicles scurrying to the site, one from Medavakkam fire station and another from Thoraipakkam fire station. On Saturday, when the ashes had settled down, black kites put up a spectacle. There was obviously burnt flesh and even burnt eggs (this section supports resident ground-nesting birds) and the black kites were on to it. The image taken on June 1 shows a juvenile black kite scouring the brunt area for “cooked food”.

Perumbakkam wetland catches fire twice over the past two days
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US