GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Juvenile black kite seeks ‘cooked food’ in  Perumbakkam wetland

Published - June 01, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
 

  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A section of Perumbakkam wetland (towards the kuccha road on the western side) was burnt to a cinder in a fire that started on Thursday night and raged on through Friday, which had fire-tender vehicles scurrying to the site, one from Medavakkam fire station and another from Thoraipakkam fire station. On Saturday, when the ashes had settled down, black kites put up a spectacle. There was obviously burnt flesh and even burnt eggs (this section supports resident ground-nesting birds) and the black kites were on to it. The image taken on June 1 shows a juvenile black kite scouring the brunt area for “cooked food”.

Perumbakkam wetland catches fire twice over the past two days

Related Topics

environmental pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.