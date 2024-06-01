Juvenile black kite seeks ‘cooked food’ in  Perumbakkam wetland

A section of Perumbakkam wetland (towards the kuccha road on the western side) was burnt to a cinder in a fire that started on Thursday night and raged on through Friday, which had fire-tender vehicles scurrying to the site, one from Medavakkam fire station and another from Thoraipakkam fire station. On Saturday, when the ashes had settled down, black kites put up a spectacle. There was obviously burnt flesh and even burnt eggs (this section supports resident ground-nesting birds) and the black kites were on to it. The image taken on June 1 shows a juvenile black kite scouring the brunt area for “cooked food”.

