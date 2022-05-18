Juvenile attacked by gang in Royapettah soon after he writes board exam

The victim had taken court’s permission to write the public exam

A juvenile, who had come out of the Government Observation Home for taking the public exam, was attacked by a gang on Tuesday in front of the boy’s father on the road. His father rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital and later to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he is under treatment.

A police official of the Ice House station said the 17-year-old victim was a resident of Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Royapettah. He was sent to the Government Observation Home in connection with a murder case recently. He had taken court’s permission to appear for the public exam and on Tuesday and when he came out after writing the exam in a private school on V.M. Street, he was attacked by a five-member gang.

The Ice House police have arrested Jayaram of Triplicane and Karthik of Royapettah for the attack. The police are searching for the remaining three attackers who were reported to be absconding.

The CCTV footage of the attack went viral on social media.