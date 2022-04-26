Juvenile linked to Vellore gang-rape case undergoes psychiatric assessment

The police will submit a report from psychiatrists to court on Wednesday

The Vellore district police roped in psychiatrists and conducted a mental test on the juvenile linked to the gang-rape of a doctor to charge him under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013.

The police said the juvenile, aged 17 years and five months, was charged under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and sent to the government correctional home. They drafted psychiatrists for the test to charge the junvenile under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act to ensure the maximum punishment to all the five accused persons.

The police will submit a report from the psychiatrists to the District Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday. The trial is expected to start on Monday next. “We have filed the charge sheet within a month of the case having been filed. Our team has been working round the clock on the case to ensure justice to the survivor,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Also known as the Nirbhaya Act, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape. The police said the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, allows juveniles, aged 16-18, to be tried as adults, depending on the herious nature of crime, the report of psychiatrists and court permission.

Meanwhile, the copies of the charge sheet, filed on April 23 by the Vellore North police, were given to the four adult accused persons when they were produced before the Additional Mahila Court.

On April 15, R. Parthiban, R. Bharath, E. Santhosh Kumar and V. Manikandan, all of Sathuvachari, were booked under the Goondas Act. They have been lodged at the Central Prison, Vellore, since they were arrested a month ago.