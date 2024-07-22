Juvenile, among six, held for murdering youth in Tiruvallur

The body of a 19-year-old boy, who had gone missing on June 10, was found buried in an agricultural field near Tiruvallur, on Sunday. The Manavala Nagar police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, for their involvement in the murder.

The victim has been identified as R. Praveen Kumar, a daily wager of Murukanchery, near Tiruvallur. He had a murder case against him in Sriperumbudur. On the night of June 10, Praveen Kumar left home to go to the nearby lake to answer nature’s call. As he did not return till morning, the family lodged a police complaint seeking to trace him. There was no progress for two weeks.

Later, after interrogating Praveen Kumar’s friends, the police found that there was a dispute between the deceased and his friends. Praveen had allegedly assaulted the elder brother of Ajay alias Nagarathinam, a relative. Praveen had also threatened Krishnan, 27, a mechanic in the locality. Ajay and Krishnan, together, hatched a murder plan. On June 10, when Praveen was near the lake, the duo took him to a grove of cashew trees in Koppur. There, they beat him to death, buried him and fled.

Following the confession of the suspects, the police went to the spot on Sunday and exhumed Praveen Kumar’s body. Five suspects — identified as Krishnan, 27, Nagarathinam alias Ajay, 26 , Ravi, 26, Sarathy, 26 and Tamil Oli, 27 — were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A 17-year-old who was secured was sent to the Government Observation Home.

