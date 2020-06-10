Jute weavers of Anakaputhur turn to producing face masks

A group of jute weavers in Anakaputhur have started manufacturing reusable herbal face masks at affordable prices.

The Anakaputhur Jute Weavers Association had received an award from the National Banana Research Centre for producing saris and dress materials made from more than 25 natural fibres.

Having lost all their savings due to the COVID-19 lockdown and with no government support, they have turned the crisis into an opportunity by making face masks, which have become mandatory for residents in the city because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

C. Sekar, a jute weaver engaged in this family business in his house located near Pallavaram, said since the lockdown was announced the business of producing saris was shut down and there was no demand for other jute products. “However we turned to manufacturing face masks using jute coir and herbal dyes made from traditional plants of neem, turmeric and tulsi,” he said.

The herbal face masks priced at ₹20, ₹40, and ₹75 each, are washable and can be reused several times unlike many masks that can be used only once. The face masks, available in different colours, give an aromatic smell to the user wearing it, he said.

The face masks produced by the Anakaputhur Jute Weavers Association are available for bulk orders.