Chennai

Jute weavers of Anakaputhur turn to producing face masks

The jute masks are reusable

The jute masks are reusable   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the lockdown, since there was no demand for saris and other jute products, the weavers began producing masks using jute coir and herbal dyes

A group of jute weavers in Anakaputhur have started manufacturing reusable herbal face masks at affordable prices.

The Anakaputhur Jute Weavers Association had received an award from the National Banana Research Centre for producing saris and dress materials made from more than 25 natural fibres.

Having lost all their savings due to the COVID-19 lockdown and with no government support, they have turned the crisis into an opportunity by making face masks, which have become mandatory for residents in the city because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

C. Sekar, a jute weaver engaged in this family business in his house located near Pallavaram, said since the lockdown was announced the business of producing saris was shut down and there was no demand for other jute products. “However we turned to manufacturing face masks using jute coir and herbal dyes made from traditional plants of neem, turmeric and tulsi,” he said.

The herbal face masks priced at ₹20, ₹40, and ₹75 each, are washable and can be reused several times unlike many masks that can be used only once. The face masks, available in different colours, give an aromatic smell to the user wearing it, he said.

The face masks produced by the Anakaputhur Jute Weavers Association are available for bulk orders.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 4:05:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/jute-weavers-of-anakaputhur-turn-to-producing-face-masks/article31795083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY