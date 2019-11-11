Justice Sahi sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was sworn-in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Governor Banwarlilal Purohit at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Vineet Kothari, judges from the Madras High Court, members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and other senior officials were present
Prior to this appointment, Justice Sahi was Chief Justice of the Patna High Court from November 17, 2018.
Born on January 1, 1959, Chief Justice Sahi had graduated in law in 1985 and commenced his practice at the Allahabad High Court on civil and constitutional law.
He was elevated as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on September 24, 2004, and became a permanent judge of that court on August 18, 2005.
