ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. Chandru, one-man committee appointed by Tamil Nadu government, invites suggestions on requirements of juvenile homes

May 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

He will provide a report in four months about the facilities constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Chandru

Justice K. Chandru, who has been appointed as the one-man committee to study the state of juvenile homes, special homes and places of safety has asked members of the public to come forward with suggestions.

People could send information or suggestions through post to office of the one-man committee at 147, Kutchery Road, Mylapore, or meet the committee on working days between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The retired judge has been asked to submit recommendations on various aspects such as infrastructure, health and medical facilities, food and nutrition and aftercare issues. He would provide a report in four months about facilities constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US