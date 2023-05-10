Justice K. Chandru, one-man committee appointed by Tamil Nadu government, invites suggestions on requirements of juvenile homes

May 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice K. Chandru, who has been appointed as the one-man committee to study the state of juvenile homes, special homes and places of safety has asked members of the public to come forward with suggestions.

People could send information or suggestions through post to office of the one-man committee at 147, Kutchery Road, Mylapore, or meet the committee on working days between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The retired judge has been asked to submit recommendations on various aspects such as infrastructure, health and medical facilities, food and nutrition and aftercare issues. He would provide a report in four months about facilities constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.