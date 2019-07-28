Just the odd drizzle likely in city

There may be reduction in showers in the next few days, as the southwest monsoon has picked up pace in northern parts of the country. However, coastal districts of the State, including Chennai, will probably experience sporadic rain, said officials of the Meteorological Department. Thundershowers took a break in the city on Saturday as weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. The weather stations did not record rainfall till 6 p.m.
S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the monsoon zone had moved up to the north and this would mean a decrease in thundershowers for a couple of days. But a few weather stations would continue to record rainfall, including in the southern parts of the State. There are chances of light rain next week due to convective activity in places like Chennai.
