Just one-way, say Crescent Road residents

They tell the traffic police there is no space for two-way movement of vehicular traffic on this road

Dr PV Cherian Crescent Road in Egmore is like an extended family that is not always on the same page about how to manage their joint estate. Residential and commercial entities shape the character of this bow-shaped locality. Cherian Crescent Residents Welfare Association (CCRWA) formed around eight years ago to represent its interests and of course, peeves, includes representatives of gated communities and organisations.

Over the years, Association members have put their heads together to deal with a traffic issue, which despite continual efforts, remains a stubborn thorn in their side. In fact, after enjoying a two-year respite from it, they are back to holding discussions about traffic. They want a one-way traffic system to be strongly enforced to take the edge off this problem.

When the Coronavirus arrived on the scene, this issue had slipped into the shadows — no marks for guessing why. Anyone even faintly acquainted with Dr PV Cherian Crescent Road would know that Ethiraj College for Women dominates it, with its main campus being somewhat of a frontispiece to the localitty.

Keeping vehicles from being parked on the road is a huge challenge facing residents of PV Cherian Crescent Road | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Together with its second campus, which is tucked away in the interior section of the road, the college makes its presence felt at certain hours of the day: When the students walk into the college and leave for the day.

AV Sivarama Prasad, president, Cherian Crescent Residents Welfare Association (CCRWA), notes that Ethiraj college is also represented in the Association.

Before the pandemic, the Association had successfully got the private vans that picked up students to follow pre-set timings on when to enter the road and how long to stay there.

“Before COVID-19 itself, we made arrangements, ensuring that the private van drivers parked the vehicles at EB Road; only for pick-up can they come into Crescent Road, and that too for just half an hour, each time,” says Sivarama Prasad.

“We regulated the traffic, instructing the van owners to stick to those timings. We have allocated different gate entry and exit for the students who are taking these vans. We have NSS Patrol supplementing the traffic police patrol. We staggered the timings through two shifts. We have streamlined the traffic flow to the best of our ability,” says S Kothai, principal, Ethiraj College for Women.

Says Chitra Ragulan, secretary, CCRWA, and a resident of Cherian Citadel, a gated community: “They did bring about an agreement with the van drivers. Following that, there has been self-regulation on the part of the van drivers. Earlier, our grouse was that they would have the vans parked on the road all day. To compound that, visitors to VFS Global too would park their cars on Crescent Road. They open very early, and sometimes down our road, near Cherian Citadel, cars would be parked around 7.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. We tried keeping boulders in front of the areas where they can park adjacent to our compound wall and you know what they would do?They would park beyond the boulder and so they would be almost on half the road.”

“Still, some visitors to VFS Global park their cars on Crescent Road,” reveals Sivarama Prasad.

The Association notes that though the vans might be leaving quickly, the fact that traffic movement has increased to pre-pandemic levels (given the number of students in the two campuses) only means that the traffic police should have an almost permanent and well-enforced one-way system in place.

Barricades to check unauthorised parking on Dr PV Cherian Crescent Road | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sivarama Prasad underlines that there is “no space for two-way movement of vehicles”. The traffic police are enforcing the one-way system on an ad-hoc and arbitrary basis, but the Association wants it to be something of a norm, as the reaffic blocks happen at various times of the day. “At least, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” says Sivarama Prasad.

The vehicular traffic could move into Crescent Road from the side where KCP Limited and the Railway Recruitment Board facility are located and come out the other way, says the Association.