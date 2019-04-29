Just four projects completed so far

Just four of the major Smart City Mission projects proposed in T. Nagar under Area Based Development have been completed so far.

After the Centre launched the Smart Cities Mission in 2015, projects worth ₹1,016crore were planned and only ₹40 crore worth works have been completed till now.

“We have converted sodium vapour lamps to LED, retrofitted and redesigned eight parks, connected missing links of stormwater drains and pedestrianised 23 streets in T. Nagar using smart city funds,” said a civic official.

Work on at least seven of the Smart City Mission projects are in various stages of development by the Chennai Corporation and other line agencies. soon.

Work on the Pedestrian Plaza on Thyagaraya Road, multi-level car parking lot, redevelopment of Kannamapettai Crematorium and installation of smart electricity metres has started in the area.

Vertical gardens on grade separators are also being developed. The project for grade separator at the Teynampet junction connecting Thyagaraya Road and Eldams Road at a cost of ₹152 crore is expected to ease traffic congestion.

The proposal for a skywalk connecting the T. Nagar bus terminus and the MambalamRailway Station at an estimated cost of ₹29.65 crore has been opposed by residents who demand removal of encroachments along the stretch to clear the way for pedestrians.