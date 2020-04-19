Junior artist held for stocking up liquor

The city police on Sunday arrested a junior artist for hoarding a huge quantity of liquor which was procured from Tasmac outlet ahead of lockdown and selling them at exorbitant rates utilising the non-availability of stock in the lockdown period.
Following information on the hoarding of liquor, a special team of the police personnel raided a house on Anna Main Road, MGR Nagar. They apprehended a person who identified as Rizwan, 30, who hoarded liquor for selling them at exorbitant prices. Rizwan has acted in a few films. He told the police that he had procured liquor at low prices from his friends and sold them for profit. He used to deliver them at the doorstep of customers. Based on his confession, the police have arrested two more persons, M. Devaraj, 40 and Pradeep, 31, and seized liquor bottles from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.