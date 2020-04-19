Junior artist held for stocking up liquor

The city police on Sunday arrested a junior artist for hoarding a huge quantity of liquor which was procured from Tasmac outlet ahead of lockdown and selling them at exorbitant rates utilising the non-availability of stock in the lockdown period.

Following information on the hoarding of liquor, a special team of the police personnel raided a house on Anna Main Road, MGR Nagar. They apprehended a person who identified as Rizwan, 30, who hoarded liquor for selling them at exorbitant prices. Rizwan has acted in a few films. He told the police that he had procured liquor at low prices from his friends and sold them for profit. He used to deliver them at the doorstep of customers. Based on his confession, the police have arrested two more persons, M. Devaraj, 40 and Pradeep, 31, and seized liquor bottles from them.