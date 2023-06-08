ADVERTISEMENT

Junior artist arrested for drunken driving and death of motorcyclist

June 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim was identified as a 29-year-old engineer who was riding his motorcycle on Arcot Road in Virugmbakkam when the car rammed him from behind; he was killed on the spot

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a junior film artist on Thursday for driving his car under the influence of alcohol and knocking down a motorcyclist on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Saranraj, 29, of Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Maduravoyal, who was an engineer. Around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, while he was going on Arcot Road, Virugambakkam, a car rammed his motorcycle from behind. In the impact, he was thrown off and hit a lamp post on the roadside. Saranraj died on the spot.

The Traffic Investigation Wing personnel from the Guindy police station reached the spot and sent the body of Saranraj to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the driver of the car who was identified as Palaniappan, 41, of Saligramam, a junior film artist. He was charged with drunken driving and causing the death of the motorcyclist.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US