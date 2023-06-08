Junior artist arrested for drunken driving and death of motorcyclist

June 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested a junior film artist on Thursday for driving his car under the influence of alcohol and knocking down a motorcyclist on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Saranraj, 29, of Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Maduravoyal, who was an engineer. Around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, while he was going on Arcot Road, Virugambakkam, a car rammed his motorcycle from behind. In the impact, he was thrown off and hit a lamp post on the roadside. Saranraj died on the spot.

The Traffic Investigation Wing personnel from the Guindy police station reached the spot and sent the body of Saranraj to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the driver of the car who was identified as Palaniappan, 41, of Saligramam, a junior film artist. He was charged with drunken driving and causing the death of the motorcyclist.