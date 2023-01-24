Junctions on EMRIP roads to get cement concrete

January 24, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun strengthening all traffic junctions that are part of the Ennore Expressway, Manali Oil Ring Road, Tiruvottiyur - Ponneri Panchetti Road (EMRIP) road network in North Chennai.

Sources said that at least 11 junctions on the EMRIP will get cement concrete as they are the ones that get damaged fast due to usage by heavy vehicles.

"At least 8,000 heavy vehicles including multi-axle vehicles take these roads to connect with the three ports in the neighbourhood. When they brake or take U Turns, the wear and tear happens often at junctions, which is why, concrete is necessary," explained a source in the NHAI.

These works are being carried out along with re-laying of 28.7 km length of roads at a total cost of ₹54 crore. The entire work is expected to be completed in six months. The work at each junction will take 1.5 months since the concrete has to set and get strengthened.

Around 40mt - 50mt width of road at junctions including the service lanes will get cement concrete. Traffic would be diverted in sections for which police permission has been obtained.

V. Rajkumar, a resident of Santhome, who travels frequently to Tiruvottiyur and beyond, said that interlocking bricks should be laid along these four roads to prevent dust from rising. "Our roads are very dusty and the sides get slushy during the rains. Parked lorries along the roads cause a lot of hindrance to motorists," he added.