Junction on Nelson Manickam Road to get traffic police booth

A Greater Chennai Traffic Police booth is under construction at the intersection of Nelson Manickam Road and Harrington Road in Nungambakkam. With this facility, traffic police personnel manning the junction will have a space to take rest during their stipulated break.
As per norms, every traffic police personnel is entitled to a two-hour break following every four hours at the post. At present, a group of four traffic policemen including a sub-inspector regulate traffic at the junction.
“As there is no booth, we spend our break time at nearby shops,” says a traffic police personnel.
Further, police sources say that regulating traffic on Nelson Manikam Road junction was quite tiresome as it witnesses heavy flow of traffic round-the-clock.
“The new booth can accommodate a minimum of five persons. It will have CCTV facility. The booth is expected to be opened in a month,” says a police official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor