Junction on Nelson Manickam Road to get traffic police booth

A Greater Chennai Traffic Police booth is under construction at the intersection of Nelson Manickam Road and Harrington Road in Nungambakkam. With this facility, traffic police personnel manning the junction will have a space to take rest during their stipulated break.

As per norms, every traffic police personnel is entitled to a two-hour break following every four hours at the post. At present, a group of four traffic policemen including a sub-inspector regulate traffic at the junction.

“As there is no booth, we spend our break time at nearby shops,” says a traffic police personnel.

Further, police sources say that regulating traffic on Nelson Manikam Road junction was quite tiresome as it witnesses heavy flow of traffic round-the-clock.

“The new booth can accommodate a minimum of five persons. It will have CCTV facility. The booth is expected to be opened in a month,” says a police official.