Judith Ravin assumes charge as Consul General of U.S. at Chennai

Judith Ravin has assumed charge as Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai on Sunday.
Before her posting in Chennai, she was the Public Affairs Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru, a press release from the Consulate General said.
“It is my great privilege to represent the United States in South India, especially at this historically difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Ravin said.
“I look forward to advancing the shared goals of the United States and India in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry,” she said.
Prior to her posting at Lima, she worked in Washington, D.C., as the International Relations Officer General in the Office of the Haiti Special Coordinator. She has also worked in Islamabad, Pakistan; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Khartoum, Sudan; Yaoundé, Cameroon; and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
She holds a Master’s degree in Romance Languages and Literatures from Harvard University and speaks fluent Spanish and French, the release said.
