Judicial Magistrate conducts inquiry into death of Thiruvengadam

A Judicial Magistrate conducted an inquiry into the alleged encounter death of Thiruvengadam, one of 11 suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong.

K. Thiruvenkadam, 33, a history sheeter, one of the 11 persons who were arrested for the murder of Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong was killed in an alleged encounter in the Puzhal Police station limits on Sunday morning.

In connection with the incident, Puzhal Police registered a first information report and sent it to judicial magistrate for conducting an enquiry as contemplated by law.

His body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Judicial Magistrate at Madhavaram, Deepa conducted an inquiry at the scene of occurrence and with the family members of the deceased Thiruvenkadam. This enquiry was conducted on Sunday and Monday. Following the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family on Monday.

