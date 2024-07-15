ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial Magistrate conducts inquiry into death of Thiruvengadam

Updated - July 15, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvengadam

A Judicial Magistrate conducted an inquiry into the alleged encounter death of Thiruvengadam, one of 11 suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong. 

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Thiruvenkadam, 33, a history sheeter, one of the 11 persons who were arrested for the murder of Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong was killed in an alleged encounter in the Puzhal Police station limits on Sunday morning. 

In connection with the incident, Puzhal Police registered a first information report and sent it to judicial magistrate for conducting an enquiry as contemplated by law. 

His body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Judicial Magistrate at Madhavaram, Deepa conducted an inquiry at the scene of occurrence and with the family members of the deceased Thiruvenkadam. This enquiry was conducted on Sunday and Monday.  Following the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US