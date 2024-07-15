GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judicial Magistrate conducts inquiry into death of Thiruvengadam

Published - July 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Judicial Magistrate conducted an inquiry into the alleged encounter death of Thiruvengadam, one of 11 suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong. 

K. Thiruvenkadam, 33, a history sheeter, one of the 11 persons who were arrested for the murder of Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong was killed in an alleged encounter in the Puzhal Police station limits on Sunday morning. 

In connection with the incident, Puzhal Police registered a first information report and sent it to judicial magistrate for conducting an enquiry as contemplated by law. 

His body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Judicial Magistrate at Madhavaram, Deepa conducted an inquiry at the scene of occurrence and with the family members of the deceased Thiruvenkadam. This enquiry was conducted on Sunday and Monday.  Following the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family on Monday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.