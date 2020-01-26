Judges outplay lawyers at Chepauk

It is always lawyers versus lawyers in the court halls where judges end up playing the role of umpires. For a change, on Saturday, judges of the Madras High Court jumped into the field at the famous M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, challenged the lawyers to a game of cricket and lifted the trophy in style.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi’s team made him proud by breaking the winning streak of the lawyers’ team. The CJ’s XI succeeded in snatching the trophy from Advocate General Vijay Narayan’s XI for the first time in the last three years since the match became an annual event between the Bar and the Bench.

Led by on-field captain Justice M.M. Sundresh, who won the best bowler award for his performance, the CJ’s XI defeated AG’s XI, led by on-field captain V. Ramesh, by six wickets.

After lawyers scored 103 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs, the judges managed to score 104 in 19.3 overs after losing just four wickets.

While Justice M. Govindaraj was adjudged the man of match as well as the best batsman among the judges, Justice N. Sathish Kumar bagged the best fielder award.

Among the lawyers, senior counsel P.S. Raman, Venkatesh and Sreeraman got awards for best batsman, bowler and fielder, respectively.

Ace cricketer L.S. Sivaramakrishnan handed over the awards and the trophy. The match began after observing a minute’s silence to mark the deaths of former judges P.R. Gokulakrishnan, S. Mohan, N.V. Balasubramanian and A. Raman. Thereafter, Chief Justice Sahi tossed a coin with the A-G calling out for heads. Though Mr. Narayan won the toss, he left it to the judges to take a call and they chose to bowl first.

The strategy worked and the judges succeeded in shifting the trophy from the AG’s chamber on the second floor of the 126-year-old heritage building of the Madras High Court to the CJ’s chamber on the first floor.