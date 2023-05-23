Judges of Madras High Court visit Puzhal Central Prison

May 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of the Madras High Court T. Raja and Justices M. Sundar, G.K. Ilanthirayan and G. Chandrasekharan visited the Central Prison in Puzhal on Tuesday. The ACJ inaugurated a newly-constructed waiting hall for prisoners, and the judges also planted saplings on the premises. While interacting with prisoners, they laid emphasis on reformation, said a press release from the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services. They also visited the cells and facilities of the prisoners and tasted the food served to them. State Legal Services Authority Chairman A. Nazir Ahamed and Director General of Police, Prisons, Amaraesh Pujari and others were present.