Judges find it convenient to adjourn cases, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI

15 December 2021 01:29 IST

‘Such mindset cannot be encouraged’

Adjournments are enemies of the justice delivery system. At times, judges also find it convenient to adjourn cases out of laziness and expect lawyers to seek adjournments. Such a mindset cannot be encouraged when scores of litigants are longing for justice, the Madras High Court has said.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam made the observations while ordering speedy trial in the murder of activist Raj Mohan Chandra by an armed gang. He was murdered opposite Singa Muga Theertham on the Tiruvannamalai-Chengam Road, on July 2, 2012. The judge ordered that the trial must be completed in six months. He said the case was related to an unfortunate event in which an activist was murdered. In such cases, the police and the courts must exhibit sensitivity and complete the trial as expeditiously as possible. Otherwise, it will encourage the accused to commit more such crimes.

“Adjournments can never be claimed as a matter of right, but only as an exception. Thus, courts are expected not to grant adjournments in a routine manner. Mechanical adjournments of cases must be avoided. No doubt, on genuine reasons, adjournments are to be granted, but only by recording reasons and not otherwise,” the judge wrote.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is true that adjournments are sought in a convincing manner mostly on flimsy reasons. Courts are also considering adjournments as they find it convenient or do this out of laziness. It is not out of way to mention that, sometimes, courts are also expecting the counsels to seek adjournments,” the judge said.

“Such a mindset should not be encouraged under any circumstance, and the agony of the people, who are waiting and longing to get justice, must always ring a bell in the minds of the courts,” the judge wrote.