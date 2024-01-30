GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Judge sentences man from Nellore to double life-imprisonment for 2014 murders of his wife and stepson

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, and ₹15,000 of it was ordered to be paid as compensation to his mother-in-law, who he attempted to murder while making his escape

January 30, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahalir Neethimandram in Allikulam campus here on Monday convicted and sentenced a 54-year-old mason from Andhra Pradesh to double life-imprisonment for murdering his wife and seven-year-old stepson and attempting to murder his mother-in-law in 2014 in New Washermenpet.

According to the prosecution, Gunasundari, 25, developed an intimate relationship with David, a mason and native of Nellore, after she was widowed and eventually married him. She had a son Mahesh Kumar, 7, from her first marriage. They lived together in Andhra Pradesh. Following a quarrel, she and her son returned to her mother Nagavalli’s house in New Washermenpet. David visited frequently and fought with Gunasundari over suspected infidelity.

On November 15, 2014, he murdered Gunasundari and Mahesh using a knife. He also attempted to murder Ms. Nagavalli, who attempted to stop him, and fled the scene. After Ms. Nagavalli managed to inform the police, a case was registered by the New Washermenpet police.

Arrested in 2022

David was arrested on May 24, 2022, nearly seven years and four months after the murders. The prosecution projected a case that the accused suspected the fidelity of the wife and committed the murders. The evidence produced showed that David did not like Gunasundari’s visits to temples since he was a Christian. On November 15, 2014 also, he had argued with her over this matter.

Pronouncing the judgment, T.H. Mohammed Farooq, Sessions Judge, convicted and sentenced David to double life-imprisonment. He also imposed a ₹20,000 fine, and ₹15,000 of the amount was ordered to be paid as compensation to Ms. Nagavalli.

The Judge further made a recommendation to the District Legal Services Authority, Chennai, to provide Ms. Nagavalli an adequate compensation under the Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2018, after a due inquiry.

