Judge miffed at holding up of traffic

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Friday expressed his strong displeasure over the police holding up road traffic for long due to the 93rd birth anniversary celebrations of actor Sivaji Ganesan at his memorial in Chennai.

After reaching the court, the judge asked the Home Secretary to appear through video call and said that he was late because of the traffic jam.

Official’s assurance

The Home Secretary apologised and assured the judge that it would not happen again. Accepting his apology, the judge said he expected the police to keep their promise and not cause hindrance to public servants.

The judge lives in his own flat in Besant Nagar and drives to the High Court every day.