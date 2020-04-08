Judge donates ₹2.5 lakh for junior lawyers

Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court on Wednesday donated ₹2.5 lakh to a fund created by Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to help indigent junior lawyers who had lost their earnings due to the nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. After handing over the cheque to the BCTNP, the judge made an appeal to senior lawyers to make generous contributions towards the fund so that the bar council would be able to provide financial relief to all needy junior lawyers in the State.

“What we are facing is a disaster of epic proportions. This is the time to come out and share our wealth with those in need. There’s no point in talking about social equality if we do not open our hearts and wallets even at this crucial hour,” he said.

The judge was also the first to donate his monthly salary of ₹2.25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund with a request to use it for the welfare of labourers belonging to the unorganised sector which had taken a hit due to nationwide lockdown.