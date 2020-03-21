Judge donates ₹2.25-lakh salary towards unorganised workers’ welfare

Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court on Saturday donated a month’s salary — ₹2.25 lakh — towards the welfare of labourers in the unorganised sector, whose earnings have taken a substantial hit as a result of the COVID-19 threat.

According to High Court officials, the judge handed over a cheque for the amount to Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam at the Secretariat, with the hope that it would serve as an impetus for further donations towards the cause.

When contacted, the judge confirmed that he had made the donation. He expressed deep concern over domestic helps, construction labourers, sanitary workers and many others having lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

“People are willing to grant leave to domestic workers to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but not many are willing to pay the wages for the period of leave. How will those poor men and women run their families without any pay? That is why I thought of kickstarting a movement,” he said.

“We cannot depend upon the government for everything. Provisions supplied through ration shops will be hardly enough for the unorganised labourers. It is the duty of every citizen of the country to pool resources and help the hapless,” he said.

The judge went on to state: “I could have chosen to call the Health Secretary to my residence or even to my chambers in the High Court and handed over the cheque to her, but this is a time when we should not disturb government officials who are burning the midnight oil.”

“I can say that actually, I am jobless at the moment due to the restrictions imposed on the hearing of cases in the High Court, but government officials are really busy. So it is only appropriate that I go in search of the officials and hand over the cheque in person,” he said.

The judge was also the first in the High Court to discourage lawyers, litigants, court staff and others from entering his court hall if they were suffering from a cough, cold or fever. He had announced that no case shall be posted under the caption ‘For Dismissal’ till March 31.

He had taken the decision even before the Administrative Committee of the High Court met and decided to restrict hearings to only urgent and admission cases in all courts, till March 31. .