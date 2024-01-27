JSW Paints ‘Futurescapes’ painting competition to be held jointly with The Hindu Young World

January 27, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI:

JSW Paints ‘Futurescapes’ painting competition 2024 will be hosted in association with The Hindu Young World for school students. The last date for receipt of entries for the preliminary round is February 27.

With the theme ‘Think Beautiful’, the painting competition would have preliminary, regional and national finale rounds. It would be held for categories sub-junior (class three-five); junior (class six-eight) and seniors (class nine-12).

While the theme for the sub-junior category would be ‘A day at the zoo’, ‘Underwater dreamland’ and ‘My happy family’, students in the junior category may paint with the themes — ‘A day in the theme park’, ‘Animal Olympics’ and ‘Sharing a rainbow.’

The themes for senior students are ‘Journey to outer space’, ‘A zero-pollution world’ and ‘Unity in diversity’. Students may use water colours, crayons and colour pencils to paint on an A3 white drawing sheet of size 11.7x16.5 inches. However, sketch pens and markers can be used for outline only.

The participants must write details, including topic, name, class, school name with branch, city, State, category of participation, parent’s name, e-mail ID and mobile number to qualify for next round.

The physical drawing must be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu and each participant can submit one entry mentioning ‘Young World - JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024.’ Participants who qualify for the next round would be intimated through mail and mobile number.

For details, log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints or contact The Hindu Group Customer Care at 1800 102 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

