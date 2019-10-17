'Chennai’s journey towards sustainable water supply alternative has begun'

Chennai’s journey towards sustainable water supply alternative has just begun. It is moving in the right direction to bring in wastewater reuse under the network. Community outreach must become a priority to make it more reliable, said U.S. municipal experts who were in Chennai on Wednesday.

Two municipal experts from U.S. cities were on a three-day visit to Chennai to discuss wastewater reuse and indirect potable water reuse with various government agencies, including Chennai Metrowater, and other stakeholders. This was part of ‘Water Matters’, a collaborative project of the U.S. Consulate General of Chennai, Care Earth Trust, Smithsonian Institute, U.S. and the Science Gallery, Bengaluru.

Sharing his experience with The Hindu, Mehul V.Patel, executive director of operations, Orange County Water District, said overcoming public perception must be the first thing in such initiatives other than the technical component of setting up treatment facilities and upgrading processes. In the U.S. too where more than 30 projects are in place, similar problems are faced and focus is more on public outreach to build trust on the necessity and safety of water reuse.

“During our visit in Chennai, many asked us about how to convince people about reuse and making it part of drinking water supply,” he said.

The experts had also visited some of the facilities in the city, including Kodungaiyur tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant. Sudhir Murthy, chief executive officer, NEWhub and expert in water reclamation sector, said the visit was an opportunity of learning and sharing knowledge. Impetus must be on ‘fit for purpose’ basis, be it industrial or domestic needs, while developing projects.

The experts also noted that the visit has paved way to collaborations and information exchange at a personal level on technology. Wastewater treatment can be done at a lesser price than desalination, they said.