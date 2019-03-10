Journalists protest Centre’s threat to The Hindu

Journalists from Chennai on Saturday condemned the Union government for threatening to act against N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., and The Hindu for publishing stories on the Rafale deal.

A meeting was organised by Alliance for Media Freedom, Centre of Media Persons and Chennai Press Club to protest against the threat and protect freedom of the press. Speaking at the meeting, R.R. Gopal, editor of the Tamil magazine Nakkheeran, said invoking the Official Secrets Act to threaten journalists was unacceptable. He appreciated Mr. Ram’s articles on the Rafale deal and acknowledged the latter’s ‘bold statement on protecting sources.’ Mr. Gopal recalled how he himself had been put under pressure since 1991 to disclose sources.

He said Mr. Ram always stood in solidarity with journalists who faced intimidation and threats and continued to speak for freedom of the press.

Kumaresan of the Alliance for Media Freedom called for scrapping the Official Secrets Act.

All-round condemnation

“All journalists should come together on the issue and it is important in the current scenario to safeguard freedom of the press,” he said.

Advocate P.P. Mohan highlighted that the Official Secrets Act was an outdated law and should not be used against journalists. Peer Mohamed, convener of Alliance for Media Freedom; Puthiyathalaimurai managing editor S. Karthigaichelvan; cartoonist G. Bala; Kavitha Muralidharan, Network of Women in Media; Haseef, Centre of Media Persons for Change; Sandhya Ravishankar, Foundation for Media Professionals, among others, spoke on the occasion stressing the importance of upholding press freedom.

In a statement, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani also condemned the Centre’s threat of invoking the Official Secrets Act against Mr. Ram.

He said media was known as the fourth pillar of democracy and people should come together to uphold the freedom of press.