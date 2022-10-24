Journalist dies after falling into an incomplete storm water drain near Ashok Nagar

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 24, 2022 00:21 IST

The under-construction storm-water drain in Chennai that Muthukrishnan fell into on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM 

A 24-year-old journalist of a Tamil news channel died on Sunday of injuries he sustained while falling into an under-construction storm-water drain at Ashok Nagar on Saturday night.

A police officer said S. Muthukrishnan, of Puthiya Thalaimurai, was walking on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai towards Ashok Nagar from Ekkatuthangal. As he tried to cross the drain near Kasi Theatre, he fell into it, sustaining severe injuries from the protruding iron rods at the site.

The police said barricades had been erected at the site. Muthukrishnan was rescued immediately and rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital. But he did not respond to treatment, the officer said.

Muthukrishnan, who was residing at Kandanchavadi, joined the news channel four months ago. The MGR Nagar police have filed a case. Journalists’ organisations have condoled the death.

