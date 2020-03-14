‘Jolarpet overbridge set for completion’

TIRUPATTUR

14 March 2020 23:12 IST

Railways had revised the budget for the work from ₹10.50 crore to ₹20.98 crore

Road construction work on the railway overbridge near Jolarpet railway station is set for completion soon, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani said.

State’s share

With this, the east-west connectivity between Jolarpet and Natrampalli will be ensured. He had recently handed over the State government’s share of ₹4.74 crore to the Railway authorities, to help expedite work.

Mr. Veeramani said that the budget for the bridge work, which was announced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2014 at a cost of ₹10.50 crore, was revised to ₹20.98 crore in 2016 by the Railways.

The State government had paid its instalment of ₹5.07 crore in October 2018 and recently released the remaining amount.

The two-way bridge will replace the existing foot-over bridge, which connected the two sides of Jolarpet railway stations and used by patients, school children and elders to reach hospitals and markets.

Foundation stone

The foundation stone for the bridge was laid in 2015.

A similar bridge work near Parsampet was stalled due to legal issues which have been cleared now.

The remaining portions of that bridge work will be completed by the month end.