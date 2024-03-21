ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Sub-Registrar arrested on graft charges

March 21, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Sub-Registrar was arrested by officers of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹one lakh from a purchaser of land for handing over a registered sale deed. 

The DVAC officials said Kotteeswaran, a resident of Veerapuram, Avadi had executed sale deeds for two pieces of land in favour of one Sathish kumar at the Sub-Registrar Office in Avadi. The Joint Sub-Registrar, Amulraj, who registered the sale deed demanded ₹one lakh from Kotteeswaran to handover the registered document. He accepted the same through an individual Thennarasu. 

Based on a complaint from Kotteeswaran, a case has been registered in Tiruvallur V&AC unit on Thursday. Besides, a trap was organised and both the accused — Amulraj and Thennarasu — were arrested and the bribe money recovered intact.  The case is under investigation.

CONNECT WITH US