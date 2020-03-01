Chennai

Joint secretary reviews preparedness

An official of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reviewed measures being taken for the prevention of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Health officials said Sunil Sharma, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was in the city to review the preparedness.

The inspection started at the Chennai airport where the official reviewed the arrangements made to screen passengers and availability of ambulances for transportation.

He later visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He also visited the isolation ward and checked on the availability of ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 1:44:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/joint-secretary-reviews-preparedness/article30954087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY