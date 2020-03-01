Joint secretary reviews preparedness

An official of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reviewed measures being taken for the prevention of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Health officials said Sunil Sharma, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was in the city to review the preparedness.

The inspection started at the Chennai airport where the official reviewed the arrangements made to screen passengers and availability of ambulances for transportation.

He later visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He also visited the isolation ward and checked on the availability of ventilators and personal protective equipment.