Job racket unearthed in Chennai, four arrested

The accused collected ₹6 lakh each from 200 candidates

The four persons arrested by the Central Crime Branch had cheated nearly 200 job aspirants by sending fake appointment orders after receiving ₹6 lakh each, said police sources.

The Conventional Crime Unit of the Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested B. Nagendra Rao, 54, of Pulianthope, and A. Gnanasekar, 43, of Tondiarpet.

Again on Friday, S. Ramani alias Venkatachalam, 58 of Mandaveli, and Devan alias Devaraj, 63, of Pattabiram were arrested by the special unit.

The police conducted custodial interrogation of the accused.

During interrogation, the prime accused Ramani admitted that he had cheated many people by sending fake appointment orders after receiving money from them, the sources said.

“The modus operandi of the accused was that they would approach job aspirants and introduce themselves as highly influential. The offered jobs under Group II services of the TNPSC after collecting money, they pretended to be arranging jobs and due to pressure, they would issue fake appointment orders to the aspirants by post. With fake orders, some joined duty.”

The case was taken up for investigation after TNPSC secretary B. Nandakumar lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police a month ago.