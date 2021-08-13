Job racket unearthed, 7 held in Chennai

They distributed fake orders after taking money

The job racket wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a job racket and nabbed a seven-member gang that cheated unemployed youth under the pretext of providing them jobs in the Railways.

The fraud came to light when Purushothaman of Sivasakthi Nagar lodged a complaint alleging that the gang received ₹12 lakh from him and gave him a fake appointment order in the Railways. Later, they failed to return the amount. On his complaint, the CCB constituted a special team and deployed decoys to approach the accused.

Impersonating staff

The police said the gang members posed like employees of the Railways and promised jobs on payment.

The police arrested Paulin Dominic alias Jayaseeli, 47, of Ambattur, who claimed that she was a high-ranking official in the Railways, and G. Dillibabu, 47, of Kolathur, who was dismissed from the ICF.

P. Prithviraj, 36, of Tondiarpet; A. Sundaram, 38, of Narimedu in Madurai; Srija, 46, and Surendren, 59, of Alappuzha; and Kanava Bir, 39, of Dindigul, were arrested. The police seized fake appointment orders and hard drives from them.

The gang members were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court.

Investigation is on.