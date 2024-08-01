Job posting for 127 successful candidates cancelled over non-receipt of equivalence certificate, TNPSC draws flak

A total of 127 candidates who have received appointment orders after clearing the Combined Civil Services Examination II for Group II A posts, which was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), have been denied job posting, as the selection to the post has been cancelled over failure to produce equivalence certificate from the respective universities.

Flagging the issue, PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded jobs for the 127 candidates. In a statement, he said the students had cleared all the rounds of the competitive examination, including preliminary, mains, and the interview conducted by the TNPSC, but were being denied jobs even after receiving appointment orders.

As the general qualification for the post is B.Com, TNPSC had asked the students to provide an equivalence G.O. after issuing the appointment order.

“The TNPSC had conducted verification of certificates several times online and conducted physical certificate verification before issuing the appointment orders for the post of junior cooperative auditor,” says a parent. “If the TNPSC had asked for equivalence certificate at the time of applying itself, the aspirants would have been able to get the certificate from the respective universities. When we were waiting for the posting, we got a letter from TNPSC stating that, without the equivalence certificate, the appointment would be cancelled. A few days ago, the TNPSC sent a letter stating that the job has been cancelled,” the parent rues.

Left high and dry

“We spent so many days and put in so much of hard work into clearing the examination. The decision has come as a shock to all of us,” says a candidate who received the appointment order.

Many like her had sent bonafide certificates from the colleges, but were told that it would take one to three months to get an equivalence certificate issued. While some plan to approach the courts, the others are helpless. They are not even sure whom to blame -- the TNPSC, the universities, or the colleges.

A total of 36 candidates received job postings after they reportedly produced bonafide certificates from Annamalai University and other universities, instead of producing an “equivalence G.O. issued before the date of notification, February 23, 2022”.

However, since candidates from universities such as Madras University have not received their bonafide certificate, their job postings have been cancelled, says a tutor at a coaching institute in the city.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramadoss alleged that 36 students from Annamalai University have submitted a bonafide letter, instead of an G.O., which was accepted by the TNPSC due to lobbying by a group of IAS officers.

Some of the successful students are set to receive appointment orders from the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Other successful students from universities such as Madras University, Bharathiar University, and Bharathidasan University failed to receive the equivalence certificate before the deadline (July 22) set by the TNPSC, leading to the cancellation of the selection for the post, the PMK founder charged, and demanded justice to the successful candidates.

Senior officials of the TNPSC could not be reached for comment.