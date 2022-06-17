Job fraudster absconding since 2018, held in Chennai

The suspect from Porur allegedly operated an illegal firm and cheated several persons

The Job Racket Wing of Central Crime Branch has arrested a 54-year-old man who went absconding since 2018 after cheating them by collecting money from job aspirants for arranging jobs abroad.

Police said one Sathishkumar, a native of Mannargudi lodged a complaint with the city police in 2018 seeking to take a criminal action against a man who was running an office in the name of 'Brightway International Tours and Travel' in the city and promising to send people abroad for jobs for a fee. On receiving money from Sathishkumar, the man failed to keep his promise and to return the money.

A special team of police arrested the accused who was identified as Mohammed Rafi, 54, of Porur for running the firm illegally and cheating several persons. He allegedly cheated 40 persons by receiving ₹70 lakh, promising to send them abroad for jobs. He also gave fake appointment orders to them.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody.