Job for BSF jawan’s family member

Special Correspondent

01 August 2020 23:56 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that a government job would be given to one of the family members of BSF havildar S. Tirumurthi, who was killed when his rifle accidentally went off recently. Tirumurthi was from Pullavarayankudikadu in Needmangalam taluk in Tiruvarur district.

In a press release, the Chief Minister said he had asked Food Minister Kamaraj to pay last respects to the deceased soldier on behalf of the government.

